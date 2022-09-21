Video
2-day international steel conference begins in Ctg

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 208
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 20: A two-day-long third Steel and Raw Materials Conference titled 'Emerging Bangladesh' has started at Radisson Blu Bay View, Chattogram on Tuesday. The conference is being held under the auspices of Stillmint of India.
Representatives and institutions of 29 countries including Bangladesh, USA, Germany, Belgium, Italy, Vietnam, Australia, India, Austria, Taiwan, China, Japan are participating in the conference.
Several local companies including BSRM, PHP Family, KY Steel, HM Steel, Anwar Ispat, Salam Steel, ZSRM, India's Tata Group, Raghav Products, Japan's Mitsui, Korea's Kobesteel, Honda Steel, Germany's SMS Group, Electrotham, Inductrotham are showcasing their products at their respective stalls.
PHP Family Chairman Sufi Mohammad Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the conference. He said: "One of the foundations of modern civilization is steel. This conference will play a positive role in the quality, value creation, market expansion of the steel industry."
BSRM Group Chairman Alihussain Akberali was the guest at the inauguration ceremony.
Shipbreaking Association President Abu Taher, BSRM Group Managing Director Amir Alihussain, PHP Family Managing Director Iqbal Hossain, Director Ali Hossain, Amir Hossain Sohel, Zahirul Islam Rinku and others were present on the occasion.
Experts from home and abroad are expected to speak on the current situation and prospects of global iron and steel products, shortage of raw materials, quality improvement of steel products, sustainable technology, shipbreaking industry, modern marketing policy in the             conference.


