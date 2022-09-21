Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 21 September, 2022, 11:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

NBFIs loan payment shoots up by 46pc to Tk 6,839cr in Apri-June

Published : Wednesday, 21 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 200
Business Correspondent

Loan disbursement by non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) surged 46 per cent year-on-year basis in the April-June quarter after the reopening of the economy in the second half of last year.
NBFIs disbursed Tk 6,839 crore in the July-April period of 2022, up from Tk 4,680 crore in the same period a year ago, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data released on Sunday.
Agriculture and fishing sector saw the highest year-on-year growth in disbursement followed by transport, trade, commerce and construction.
The industrial sector, which accounted for 37 per cent of the total loans disbursed during the quarter, registered 21 per cent growth in the three months ending in June 2022 from a year ago.
Top officials of two leading NBFIs said the growth in disbursement was high as the sector is recovering from a decline in demand due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in the April-June period last year.
"The transport sector was one of the worst hit and disbursements for this sector were low last year," said Mominul Islam, managing director and CEO of IPDC Finance Ltd. Agriculture and fishing sector saw the highest year-on-year growth.
He said disbursements began to recover since the October-December period last year and maintained an upward trend the following quarter. "Liquidity availability was good in the market last year. Refinance schemes from BB have also played significant roles," Islam added.
However, overall disbursement of loans declined marginally in the April-June period from the previous January-March quarter. "We have felt that hit in the last quarter," said Islam, adding that growth may be slow this quarter too.
During the April-June quarter, NBFIs also saw a decline in overall deposits excluding inter-NBFIs both on a year-on-year and quarter-to-quarter basis. Deposits at NBFIs totalled Tk 42,086 crore in the three months leading to June 2022, down 0.44 per cent from Tk 42,272 crore the previous quarter.
Deposits at the financial institutions stood at Tk 42,603 crore in the April-June period last year, BB's data showed. Mesbah Uddin Ahmed, general manager of IDLC Finance Ltd, said the cap on interest rates on lending and deposits imposed since April 2020 has affected deposit growth..
But there is no cap on interest rates on bank deposits, he said. He then said the third wave of coronavirus infections in the April-June period seriously affected loan disbursements. Usually, the NBFIs as a whole disburse around Tk 8,000 crore each quarter.
"Construction activities were almost shut at the time and demand fell drastically for the recurrent lockdowns to slow the pandemic," he said. "Because of the dip in disbursement last year, we are seeing very high growth this year."
Bangladesh has 34 NBFIs operating through 281 branches mostly in urban areas. As of June 2022, their total deposits stood at Tk 42,086 crore while advances were Tk 69,080 crore, as per central bank data.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
WE summit in Oct, BD to encourage businesswomen
Govt announces 20pc incentive on meat export
Aziz Khan wins Priyadarshni Academy awards
DSE slides, CSE rises on volatile trade
German firm to supply technology to Bashundhara steel plant
BB formulates Green Bond policy for dev financing
ONE Bank signs agreement with Software Shop Ltd
Padma Bank holds workshop on guidelines for trust fund management


Latest News
Myanmar mortal shelling inside Bangladesh 'unintentional mistake': Momen
DU student on hunger strike to stop harassment at registrar building
Bus owners in Barguna calls off strike
4 SSC exams under Dinajpur Board postponed
50 arrested in anti-drug drives in city
Journo killed being crushed by bus in Noakhali
Pakistan flood-borne diseases could get 'out of control'
50% participation of women in every sector by 2030: PM
Brazil warehouse collapse leaves nine dead
Victorious Tigresses return home Today
Most Read News
Ukraine war: Occupied areas call urgent vote to join Russia
DU student found dead at Jagannath Hall
Hackers breach website known for anti-trans campaigns
Sanjidas to be welcomed on open-top bus
Powerful quake strikes Mexico, one dead
Chattogram University BCL withdraws blockade
PM in New York to attend UNGA
Fire at abandoned warehouse in Tongi
Jubo League activist hacked dead in Mirsharai
PM Hasina at Unga: Myanmar’s atrocities must be emphasized
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft