EC okays Tk 8,711cr project to buy 2 lakh EVMs

Election Commission (EC) on Monday approved a project of Tk 8,711 crore to buy nearly 200,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) and conduct maintenance on older ones ahead of the upcoming 12th national parliamentary elections.

EC Secretary Hummyaun

Kabir Khandkar said, "EC passes the project to buy new EVMs. Besides some of our need to repair and maintain existing EVMs. Now the proposal will be sent to the Planning Commission for ECNEC approval."

EC Secretary said, "To conduct elections by using EVMs in 150 constitutions in a day we have to buy more machines."

The EC took the decision to use EVMs in 150 parliamentary seats in the next national election though most of the political parties opposed it.

With the existing EVMs EC can conduct elections in 70 to 80 constitutions. That is why they decide to buy new EVMs for the upcoming 12th general election.