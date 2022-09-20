Litigants getting benefits of monitoring cell

Litigants are getting benefits of monitoring cell that formed by the Chief Justice through eight judges of the High Court Division for eight divisions of the country in order to quick disposal of the cases pending for disposal.

According to a report released by the Supreme Court administration, the settlement of cases increased by an average of 32.40 per cent in the first six months of this year compared to last year following the regular monitoring by the Supreme Court judges.

Apart from this, about 92 per cent of the cases filed in the first six months of this year have been settled. Despite all this, as of last June, more than 42 lakh cases have accumulated in the courts of the country.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique had on January 2 in 2022, the first working day after taking charge as the chief justice (CJ), said a monitoring cell, headed by a High Court judge, will be formed for each division of the country to resolve case backlog in all lower courts and bring transparency in the judiciary.

Progress reports will be taken from them every month and older cases be supervised and monitored with utmost importance for early their disposal.

The CJ, 25 days after taking office, gave the responsibility of the eight divisions to the eight judges of the HC Division on January 27.

Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam took charge of the subordinate courts in Dhaka division, Justice Md Jahangir Hossain of Khulna division, Justice Zafar Ahmed of Barishal division and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah of Chattogram division.

Justice SM Kuddus Zaman took charge of the subordinate courts in Sylhet division, Justice Shahed Nuruddin of Rangpur division, Justice Md Zakir Hossain of Mymensingh division and Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman of Rajshahi division.

After the formation of the monitoring committee, the concerned judges visited the subordinate courts of eight divisions of the country at different times and gave various directions in settling the cases. Following the regular monitoring, the settlement of cases has increased, said the Supreme Court administration.

Justice Md Jahangir Hossain, who is in charge of the subordinate courts in Khulna Division, on Sunday urged for speedy resolution of cases in Jashore courts.

He asked the concerned judges of the division to pay special attention for disposal of those cases, which were filed 10 years ago.

Justice Jahangir told this while speaking at a discussion meeting held on Sunday afternoon in the seminar room of the District and Sessions Judge Court of Jashore.

"If the old cases are disposed quickly, the confidence of the litigants will be stronger. Litigants no longer have to wait for years. More respect and love can be earned," the monitoring head of the division said.

He urged judges, district commissioners, police administration, lawyers and journalists to work together in this regard.

According to statistics, a total of 0.26 million cases were filed in the subordinate courts in Dhaka division since 01 January to 30 June 2022. By the same period, 84,759 cases were filed in Khulna, 44,656 in Barishal, 0.13 million in Chattogram, 39,197 in Sylhet, 53,673 in Rangpur, 47,904 in Mymensingh and 83,153 in Rajshahi.

A total 0.74-million cases were filed in eight divisions.

By this time, a total of 0.22-million cases were disposed of in the courts of Dhaka, 74,694 in Khulna, 40,911 in Barishal, 0.12 million in Chattogram, 37,473 in Sylhet, 52,846 in Rangpur, 51,811 in Mymensingh and 73,683 in Rajshahi.











