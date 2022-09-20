Video
Thrust on involving young people in climate negotiations

Participants in BD Youth COP discussion say

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Staff Correspondent

Climate experts on Monday said that young people must be included in the part of climate related crisis talks, especially in decision making.
They made this comment at a  two- day long pre-COP conference virtual discussion titled' Bangladesh Youth COP 2022', jointly organised by ActionAid Bangladesh and Brighters Society of Bangladesh.   
Prof Saleemul Huq, Director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development,  who participated as special guest said, "Don't have high hopes from COP27. The leaders of the world come together in COP and take some small initiatives. So, only participating in COP is not important. Climate Change problem of yesterday is not the same for today or tomorrow. We have already entered of the era      of loss and damage of climate change. We need to highlight the loss and damage issues in the COP. Polluters of the world must agree and pay to the sufferers of pollution. Young people need to act as leaders and activists to advocate and engage others.''
Reefat bin Sattar, Director, Programme, Development and Quality, Save The Children in Bangladesh said, "We are living in a very unfair, unjust system. The economic growth is expanding and so are inequalities. Lack of proper data and analysis reflects on our climate policy. We need to fill up this gap. We need to make local actors involved in the whole budgeting process. We already are a failure. So, young people should come forward to take the leadership role."
In the opening session, Ziaul Hasan NDC, Former Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said, "Although we are from different parts of the world, our interests are common to address the adverse impacts of climate change. The youth community should be engaged in the process so that they can be the bridge between the people from the grassroots levels and policymakers." He urged young people not to stop making youth voices heard.
Dr Ainun Nishat, Emeritus Professor, Center of Climate Change and Environmental Research, BRAC University said, "Climate change is not the problem of today; not the problem of tomorrow; not the day after tomorrow. Thirty years later maybe we won't be here, so it is your problem. Young people need to understand the problem to work in the right direction and magnitude. Reuse, Redeem and recycle may benefit on reducing emission and mitigation in Bangladesh. Young people understand the links between sustainable development and climate justice. They have risen to the forefront as advocates and innovators in bringing sustainable energy solutions to homes, communities, and countries. To mitigate future global warming, renewable energy is essential. Discussion about implementation of renewable energy will be a key part. Young people can get in touch with their governments and have an influence in what those plans look like."
Farah Kabir, Country Director of ActionAid Bangladesh, said, "Erratic weather behaviour and the dramatic climate change puts young people at risk; therefore, young people want to understand what's happening, how they can deal with climate change, and how their voices, their concerns can be taken to COP27. I believe, it can draw the attention of the international community, and national-level policymakers through the conference and establish a bridge between policymakers and youth advocates so that not a single problem is ignored.


