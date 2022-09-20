Video
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022
New taxpayers can file returns till Jun 30 next year

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Staff Correspondent

National Board of Revenue (NBR) has given additional opportunities to new taxpayers at the individual level in filing income tax returns.  
Those filing income tax returns for the first time will get time till June 30 next year without penalty.  
However, old taxpayers will have to file returns by November 30 as before. This information is presented in the income tax
circular of NBR.
NBR officials say that NBR has revised the definition of 'Tax Day' in the current fiscal year budget for new taxpayers. For individuals who have never filed a return before, the income year will end on June 30 next. That means you can file the return any day within that period.
Generally, the time for filing income tax return is fixed from 1st July to 30th November every year.  Individual taxpayers are liable to pay a penalty of two per cent per month if they fail to file on time.
It should be noted that currently there are more than 78 lakh TIN holders in the country now. Out of which about 24 lakh taxpayers file income tax returns regularly. In order to increase the coverage of taxpayers, NBR has made it mandatory to provide proof of income tax return submission for about 38 types of services including opening bank accounts and availing various services in the financial year 2022-2023.


