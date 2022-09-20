WB enquires about BD forex reserves: Minister

State Minister for Planning Dr Shahmsul Alam said the World Bank wants to know what Bangladesh is thinking about foreign reserves, whether it will increase or decrease in the future. At the same time, the World Bank also wanted to know the reason for the decrease in reserves.

A delegation of the World Bank held a meeting

with State Minister for Planning on Monday. It was led by Matthew Varghese, Regional Director of South Asia of the organization. After the meeting, the state minister spoke to the journalists.

The State Minister said the pressure on the foreign exchange reserves is not reducing even after various initiatives to increase remittances and strict import. The amount of reserves is going to be US $ 37.20 billion. It is possible to meet more than four and a half months of import expenses with this foreign currency stockpiled as import expenses of $ 8 billion per month.

The Minister of State for Planning said that the World Bank is supporting our budget. In giving this, the World Bank wants to know our economic status.

He also wanted to know what we think about the foreign reserve whether it will increase or decrease. Most importantly, they wanted to know the state of the micro economy. What steps have we taken to control inflation? What is the reason for the decrease in reserves with the increase in inflation? The company wants to know how it can be removed.

He said, "Our inflation has not increased as much as it should have increased. Food products inflation did not increase much. Many steps have been taken to reduce inflation. We have reduced a lot of imports. Especially the gap in foreign exchange that created the balance of payment deficit. Reserves have to be used to meet this. It has been improving since July this year."

Exports increased by 35 per cent in two months. Remittances are getting better on official lines. Receiving remittances as high as $ 2 billion every month. We have never received two billion dollars at once before. Imports are decreasing but exports are increasing.

The World Bank said what we have done in project management in the budget. How to reduce costs in projects and implement them on time. We are working on this. Bangladesh will emphasize on green climate financing growth. Delta plan is also a part of green growth. Revenue increased by 16 per cent and will increase further.

"We are also reforming VAT laws. The World Bank wants to know about these issues. However, the company did not say anything about the conditions," they said.















