Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

WB enquires about BD forex reserves: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

State Minister for Planning Dr Shahmsul Alam said the World Bank wants to know what Bangladesh is thinking about foreign reserves, whether it will increase or decrease in the future. At the same time, the World Bank also wanted to know the reason for the decrease in reserves.
A delegation of the World Bank held a meeting
with State Minister for Planning on Monday. It was led by Matthew Varghese, Regional Director of South Asia of the organization. After the meeting, the state minister spoke to the journalists.
The State Minister said the pressure on the foreign exchange reserves is not reducing even after various initiatives to increase remittances and strict import. The amount of reserves is going to be US $ 37.20 billion. It is possible to meet more than four and a half months of import expenses with this foreign currency stockpiled as import expenses of $ 8 billion per month.
The Minister of State for Planning said that the World Bank is supporting our budget. In giving this, the World Bank wants to know our economic status.
He also wanted to know what we think about the foreign reserve whether it will increase or decrease. Most importantly, they wanted to know the state of the micro economy. What steps have we taken to control inflation? What is the reason for the decrease in reserves with the increase in inflation? The company wants to know how it can be removed.
He said, "Our inflation has not increased as much as it should have increased. Food products inflation did not increase much. Many steps have been taken to reduce inflation. We have reduced a lot of imports. Especially the gap in foreign exchange that created the balance of payment deficit. Reserves have to be used to meet this. It has been improving since July this year."
Exports increased by 35 per cent in two months. Remittances are getting better on official lines. Receiving remittances as high as $ 2 billion every month. We have never received two billion dollars at once before. Imports are decreasing but exports are increasing.
The World Bank said what we have done in project management in the budget. How to reduce costs in projects and implement them on time. We are working on this. Bangladesh will emphasize on green climate financing growth. Delta plan is also a part of green growth. Revenue increased by 16 per cent and will increase further.
"We are also reforming VAT laws. The World Bank wants to know about these issues. However, the company did not say anything about the conditions," they said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC okays Tk 8,711cr project to buy 2 lakh EVMs
Litigants getting benefits of monitoring cell
Dengue: 392 more patients hospitalised
Thrust on involving young people in climate negotiations
New taxpayers can file returns till Jun 30 next year
Indian exporters asked to trade with BD in rupee, taka: SBI
WB enquires about BD forex reserves: Minister
No directives from party to attack BNP men: Quader


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft