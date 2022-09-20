Video
No directives from party to attack BNP men: Quader

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said that there is no directive from the centre to attack BNP leaders and activists. He said, "If anyone gets involved in such activities beyond the party's guidelines, we will take disciplinary action."
At the same time, Quader also said that the ruling Awami League is being given less importance in the media. Compared to that, BNP is being given more priority in various political events.
Quader said these in a joint meeting with the executive board of Awami League with the leaders of the party's Dhaka city North and South and affiliated organizations.
The meeting was organised     marking the 76th birthday of AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to be observed on September 28. Quader presided over the joint meeting at the Awami League's central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.
Obaidul Quader pointed out the incidents of BNP getting involved in clashes and fights in different parts of the country and said, "BNP says there were attacks in Cumilla and Dhaka...but who fought in Barishal and Chattogong yesterday? They attacked themselves in Barishal, also threw chairs in Chattogram."
"I just saw it in a paper. Many news papers don't even print their negative news. They don't want to say, I don't know why," he added.
At that time, the General Secretary of AL warned the leaders and activists of the party and said, "If anyone is involved in these attacks outside the leader's (Sheikh Hasina) direction, we will take disciplinary action. We will not spare anyone. There is no central directive here."
Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, said the plotters do not know that if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina loses; Bangladesh, its independence and the spirit of Liberation War will lose.
If Sheikh Hasina does not remain in power, Bangladesh will no longer exist, he added.
Responding to a BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement that 'They were in good position during Pakistan era', Quader said these nationalists want to make Bangladesh Pakistan again but "We will not allow them to make our beloved motherland as Pakistan."
At that time the members of the presidium of the party Matia Chowdhury, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Mofazzel Hossain Chowdhury Maya, Kamrul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, Hasan Mahmud, AFM Bahauddin Nashim, Organizing Secretary BM Mozammel Haque, Mirza Azam, Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel and other leaders of the party and the associate bodies were present.


