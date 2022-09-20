Video
Chandpur Zilla Parishad Poll

AL re-nominates outgoing chair

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Staff Correspondent

The ruling Awami League (AL) has re-nominated the outgoing Chairman Osman Gani Patwari after the cancellation of the nomination paper of Awami League nominated candidate Yusuf Gazi for the post of Chairman in the Chandpur Zilla Parishad election.
AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader informed it to the media on Monday.
He said, "We have re-nominated Osman Gani Patwari, who earlier submitted a nomination paper, instead of Yusuf Gazi."
Osman Gani was elected Chairman in the Chandpur Zilla Parishad election on December 29, 2016 on the nomination of AL. Instead of him, the ruling party nominated district AL Vice-president Yusuf Gazi this time.
However, the Returning Officer and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Kamrul Hasan canceled the nomination of Yusuf Gazi after checking the nomination papers of the candidates on Sunday afternoon.
The Returning Officer said that the candidate can appeal against the cancellation within the next three days. Yusuf Gazi also told journalists about appeal. However, AL changed party support before that.
After the outgoing chairman Osman Gani Patwari filed a complaint regarding the case against Awami League candidate Yusuf Gazi, the Election Commission decided to cancel the candidature after the hearing.
According to the complaint, a person named Humayun Kabir filed a case against Yusuf Gazi in Khulna Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in 2004 on the charge of fraud.
In that case, the court acquitted the accused, but in 2008, the plaintiff appealed against the verdict in the Khulna Sessions Judge Court.
On October 5, 2011, Yusuf Gazi was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment, a fine of five thousand taka, and in case of default, imprisonment of six months more.
Yusuf Gazi appealed to the High Court and the High Court upheld the five-year sentence and fine. Yusuf Gazi filed a leave to appeal against the verdict in 2019, which is now awaiting hearing.
According to section 6(2)D of the Zilla Parishad Act 2000, 'a person convicted of any criminal offense involving moral turpitude and sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years shall not be eligible for election to the post of Chairman of the Zilla Parishad.'
The Election Commission announced the election schedule on August 23. According to the announced schedule, Chandpur Zilla Parishad election is scheduled to be held on October 17 through Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).


