Tigresses clinch coveted  trophy for first time  





Bangladesh women's national football team celebrating with the SAFF Women's Championship trophy after winning the final match against host Nepal on Monday. Photo: BFF

The women in red and green outfits finally celebrated the much-awaited victory they had been waiting for a decade. A wait for 12 years is finally over as the Bangladesh women lifted the unconquerable champions trophy on the day.

Bangladesh played all the previous five editions and was able to play the final only once, in 2016. But it was not able to win the trophy then and had to stay happy with a runner-up title. Opponent Nepal, on the contrary, had played the final four times and lost to India every time.

Since India was eliminated from the semis losing to Nepal, a new champion was confirmed to get the trophy.

Both Nepal and Bangladesh had the opportunity to win the trophy and both teams had dreamed to clinch it for a long time.

The heart throbbing final match saw an overflowed Dasharath Rangashala as more than 15,000 spectators came bearing festoons, national flags, bandanas and playcards inscribed

with names or jersey numbers of their favourite players on and blowing different kinds of whistles.

Hundreds and thousands of spectators cheered for the tram, especially for the home side throughout the match.

It is said the weather in Nepal is as unpredictable as the mood of the women. The sun was just shining bright in the morning and it was expected to be a sunny day. But a heavy shower from noon washed the capital city of Nepal and the match venue. It was still raining during the match.

The entire match was full of turns and excitement. The first few minutes were uncertain as both were attacking and came near to score quite a few times.

Finally, the Tigresses went ahead in the 13th minute of the match. Striker junior Shamsunnahar who replaced injured striker Sirat Jahan Swapna in the 10th minute received the ball from a fellow midfielder Monika Chakma near the box and carried the ball inside before hitting the near post.

Junior Shamsunnahar was near to scoring another one in the 27th minute yet she slipped near the small box on the rain-soaked ground.

Even Nepal had a chance to equalise the margin in the next minute. Getting a pass from a fellow, Nepalese striker Anita KC took a powerful shot which Bangladesh custodian Rupna Chakma grabbed at the right moment.

It was a nerve-racking moment for Bangladesh when custodian Rupna cried in pain after receiving an injury at hand while denying an opponent attempt in the 29th minute. But the fans got relieved after she decided to continue after taking first-aid.

The vigilant custodian of Bangladesh thwarted a free-kick taken by Nepal striker Anita Basnet in the 35th minute.

Following an amazing combined attack of Sabina-Maria-Krishna, Bangladesh doubled the lead in the 43rd minute.

Country's ace striker Sabina Khatun who was lying on the ground after losing balance on the muddy field still snatched the ball from an opponent from that position and gave that to attacking midfielder Maria Manda who pushed it to striker Krishna in the box and the striker rocked the post with a return shot.

Nepal fans filled the arena with loud whistles and 'Nepal! Nepal!!' slogan as the home side was finally able to reduce the margin by one goal in the 69th minute.

However, that celebration didn't last long as Bangladesh striker Krishna Rani Sarkar extended the margin for Bangladesh by scoring her second in the 77th minute.

Despite giving their best, the Nepalese could not change the fate of the match. The amazing thing was that the home crowd still cheered for the women and inspired them to do well in future.

In the award programme, Bangladesh won the fair play trophy and its custodian Rupna Chakma was adjudged the best custodian of the tournament, Sabina who scored the highest eight goals and was awarded the top scorer trophy. Sabina was also named the most important player in the final.















