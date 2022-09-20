Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

$1b remittance in 15 days this month

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Shamsul Huda

Expatriate Bangladeshis remitted an amount of $1.009 billion during first fifteen days in the current month of September, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest statistics.
In local currency the amount stands at Tk 108.93 billion on the basis of buying per dollar by banks at Tk 108 which was jointly fixed by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) few days back.
At the government's cash incentive support and rising costs of dollars in the market expatriates are sending more dollars to the country as their relatives are getting more money against dollars.
The bankers say if the first fifteen days' trend continues at the end of September the remitted amount will cross $2 billion.
This will be a strong support amid the ongoing dollar crunch caused by payments for higher import bills.
The inward remittance in first two months (July-August) of the current financial year (2022-2023, FY23) was more than $4 billion. In July it was $2.09 billion and in August the country received $2.03 billion.
As per the BB statistics of the incoming dollars five state-owned banks received $140.5 million, private commercial banks received the highest amount of $848.3 million and it was $3.4 million by foreign banks operating in Bangladesh.
Besides, a specialised bank received an amount of $16.4 million.
The central bank data says among the commercial banks, Islamic Bank Bangladesh as single bank received the highest amount of remittance and this private bank received $220 million, City Bank $99.7 million, Al-Arafah Islami Bank $73 million, Agrani Bank $62.3 million, Dutch Bangla Bank $51.1 million and Pubali Bank $55.8 million.
On the other hand seven banks received no remittance during the first fifteen days of September this year.
The banks are BDBL, Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, Al-Falah, Habib Bank and      National Bank of Pakistan, State Bank of India and Woori Bank.
A senior BB official said in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) inbound remittance though banking channels was $21.3 billion which was 15.11 per cent less than the financial year 2020-2021 (FY21) of $24.77 billion.
He said though the last fiscal inward remittance was slow the current trend is positive as the economic shockwave caused by covid-19 is being recovered.
Besides, the government is paying cash incentives to the remitters and due to higher demand the prices of dollar against local currency BDT is higher.
The BB official said, "Currently we are controlling dollar prices. The banks and dealers have fixed buying prices."
He said as the prices are now market driven, the buying and selling costs will become stable and be aligned shortly.
Currently the banks are purchasing dollars from remitters at Tk108 and from exporters at Tk99.
The selling price has been fixed by adding extra Taka one with weighted average buying costs.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EC okays Tk 8,711cr project to buy 2 lakh EVMs
Litigants getting benefits of monitoring cell
Dengue: 392 more patients hospitalised
Thrust on involving young people in climate negotiations
New taxpayers can file returns till Jun 30 next year
Indian exporters asked to trade with BD in rupee, taka: SBI
WB enquires about BD forex reserves: Minister
No directives from party to attack BNP men: Quader


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft