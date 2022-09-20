$1b remittance in 15 days this month

Expatriate Bangladeshis remitted an amount of $1.009 billion during first fifteen days in the current month of September, according to Bangladesh Bank (BB) latest statistics.

In local currency the amount stands at Tk 108.93 billion on the basis of buying per dollar by banks at Tk 108 which was jointly fixed by Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA) and Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) few days back.

At the government's cash incentive support and rising costs of dollars in the market expatriates are sending more dollars to the country as their relatives are getting more money against dollars.

The bankers say if the first fifteen days' trend continues at the end of September the remitted amount will cross $2 billion.

This will be a strong support amid the ongoing dollar crunch caused by payments for higher import bills.

The inward remittance in first two months (July-August) of the current financial year (2022-2023, FY23) was more than $4 billion. In July it was $2.09 billion and in August the country received $2.03 billion.

As per the BB statistics of the incoming dollars five state-owned banks received $140.5 million, private commercial banks received the highest amount of $848.3 million and it was $3.4 million by foreign banks operating in Bangladesh.

Besides, a specialised bank received an amount of $16.4 million.

The central bank data says among the commercial banks, Islamic Bank Bangladesh as single bank received the highest amount of remittance and this private bank received $220 million, City Bank $99.7 million, Al-Arafah Islami Bank $73 million, Agrani Bank $62.3 million, Dutch Bangla Bank $51.1 million and Pubali Bank $55.8 million.

On the other hand seven banks received no remittance during the first fifteen days of September this year.

The banks are BDBL, Rajshahi Agricultural Development Bank, Al-Falah, Habib Bank and National Bank of Pakistan, State Bank of India and Woori Bank.

A senior BB official said in the financial year 2021-22 (FY22) inbound remittance though banking channels was $21.3 billion which was 15.11 per cent less than the financial year 2020-2021 (FY21) of $24.77 billion.

He said though the last fiscal inward remittance was slow the current trend is positive as the economic shockwave caused by covid-19 is being recovered.

Besides, the government is paying cash incentives to the remitters and due to higher demand the prices of dollar against local currency BDT is higher.

The BB official said, "Currently we are controlling dollar prices. The banks and dealers have fixed buying prices."

He said as the prices are now market driven, the buying and selling costs will become stable and be aligned shortly.

Currently the banks are purchasing dollars from remitters at Tk108 and from exporters at Tk99.

The selling price has been fixed by adding extra Taka one with weighted average buying costs.











