Hasina attends reception at Buckingham Palace



King Charles III is talking to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana at a reception of the King in honour of the presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and distinguished guests who joined the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London on Monday.

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla hosted the reception in honour of the presidents, prime ministers and monarchs coming from around the world to join funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina participated in the reception along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana on Sunday evening (local time).

Other members of the Royal Family including Prince William, Kate,

Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also attended the event.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem while briefing the reporters said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a long parley with the new throned King and the Queen.

She said that they discussed the late Queen Elizabeth II, mother of the new king.

The Prime Minister said that late Queen Elizabeth II was not only the mother of the new King Charles, she was also a mother-like figure to her, Muna quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.

The Bangladesh Premier also congratulated the new King and the Queen Consort.

Both King and Queen expressed sorrow as their scheduled visit to Bangladesh in October has been postponed, Muna noted.

The Queen Consort said that she had the plan to visit Sylhet and the Sundarbans, the Bangladesh High Commissioner quoted her as saying.

Muna said that the Bangladesh Prime Minister also exchanged greetings with the UK, Canada and New Zealand Prime Ministers, Queen of the Netherlands, Presidents of India and Nepal, and other world leaders.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Palace of Westminster to pay their last respect to the late Queen where the body of Elizabeth II was kept in the Lying-in-State.

On September 15, Sheikh Hasina arrived in London on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. -BSS











LONDON, Sept 19: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attended the reception of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace with the other world leaders.King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla hosted the reception in honour of the presidents, prime ministers and monarchs coming from around the world to join funeral of late Queen Elizabeth II.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina participated in the reception along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana on Sunday evening (local time).Other members of the Royal Family including Prince William, Kate,Prince Edward, Sophie Wessex, Princess Anne, her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also attended the event.Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem while briefing the reporters said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had a long parley with the new throned King and the Queen.She said that they discussed the late Queen Elizabeth II, mother of the new king.The Prime Minister said that late Queen Elizabeth II was not only the mother of the new King Charles, she was also a mother-like figure to her, Muna quoted Sheikh Hasina as saying.The Bangladesh Premier also congratulated the new King and the Queen Consort.Both King and Queen expressed sorrow as their scheduled visit to Bangladesh in October has been postponed, Muna noted.The Queen Consort said that she had the plan to visit Sylhet and the Sundarbans, the Bangladesh High Commissioner quoted her as saying.Muna said that the Bangladesh Prime Minister also exchanged greetings with the UK, Canada and New Zealand Prime Ministers, Queen of the Netherlands, Presidents of India and Nepal, and other world leaders.Earlier on Sunday morning, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with her younger sister Sheikh Rehana went to the Palace of Westminster to pay their last respect to the late Queen where the body of Elizabeth II was kept in the Lying-in-State.On September 15, Sheikh Hasina arrived in London on an official visit to the United Kingdom (UK) to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. -BSS