Tea workers demand arrears, bonus before Puja, threaten  strike

The Tea Workers Union has demanded the payment of arrear wages and full festival bonus to all workers before the upcoming Durga Puja.

Otherwise, the tea workers will once again go on the path of agitation and struggle to meet their demands.

In a statement on Sunday, Moulvibazar district committee Rajdeo Kairi convener and joint convener Shyamal Alamik of Tea Workers Union said, "After a long 19-day continuous strike and protests, the daily wages of tea workers were increased to Tk 170 through the intervention of the Prime Minister.