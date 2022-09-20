Video
Food Ministry protests TIB's statement

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Staff Correspondent

The Food Ministry has termed the statement of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) given on Sunday claiming that 'the ministry is importing wheat with higher price violating the Public Purchase Rules (PPR)' as 'confusing and misleading'. It has protested the misleading TIB statement.
"The statement of TIB is 'confusing and misleading' as it included some wrong and contradictory information. The statement was prepared hiding the actual information deliberately. It's a part of conspiracy to drop the government in trouble," the ministry said in a statement given on Monday.
Ministry's Public Relation Officer Md Kamal Hossain signed the statement on behalf of the ministry clearing the contradicting messages given in the TIB statement.


