Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Major (retd) MA Malek dies

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Major (retd) MA Malek dies

Major (retd) MA Malek dies

Major (retd) MA Malek Chowdhury passed away on Monday. He was 78.
Chowdhury, who had long been suffering from cardiac and old-age complications, breathed his last at 12:35pm while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka, said Julhas Alam, his son-in-law and Bangladesh bureau chief of the Associated Press (AP).
He left behind his wife, three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
Chowdhury was buried at Banani Military Graveyard. His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka CMH Jam-e-Mosque after Asr prayers.     A team from the Bangladesh Army gave him a guard of honour.
Hailing from Gaibandha, Chowdhury joined Pakistan Army on September 19, 1968 and later joined the Bangladesh Army in 1973 after the independence of the country.     -UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major (retd) MA Malek dies
Rohingya man held with firearms, Yaba pills  at Ukhiya camp
5 guidelines to tackle growing C-19 cases
5 youths burnt in Cumilla gas cylinder fire
Charge sheet accepted against husband, his friend
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Bus crushes couple in Tangail
Two held over rape on moving bus in Brahmanbaria


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft