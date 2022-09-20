

Major (retd) MA Malek dies

Chowdhury, who had long been suffering from cardiac and old-age complications, breathed his last at 12:35pm while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka, said Julhas Alam, his son-in-law and Bangladesh bureau chief of the Associated Press (AP).

He left behind his wife, three daughters and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.

Chowdhury was buried at Banani Military Graveyard. His namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka CMH Jam-e-Mosque after Asr prayers. A team from the Bangladesh Army gave him a guard of honour.

