Rohingya man held with firearms, Yaba pills  at Ukhiya camp

Cox's Bazar, Sept 19: Members of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) detained a Rohingya man along with firearms and Yaba pills from a camp at Ukhiya upazila in Cox's Bazar district on Saturday evening.

The detained is Momotaj Miah, 40, son of late Jafor Alam, a refugee of Rohiynga Camp-8 in Balukhali area of the uapazila.

Acting on a tip-off, a team APBn-8 conducted a drive at Block-56 of the camp and detained the man, said the APBn assistant superintendent of police Md Faruk Ahmed.









