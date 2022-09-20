5 guidelines to tackle growing C-19 cases

Covid-19 infection is increasing again in the country. In this situation, the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 has made five recommendations including following hygiene rules to prevent infection.

The information was confirmed in a circular signed by the Chairman of the committee Prof Mohammad Sahidullah on Sunday.

According to the circular, the 59th meeting of the National Technical Advisory Committee was held on Saturday at 10:30pm via Zoom app. Five recommendations were accepted after detailed discussion in the meeting.

These are Wearing face mask in all cases and encouraging public to follow hygiene rules including ensuring hand washing or use of sanitizers.

Encouraging those who still have not taken the first, second and booster doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Avoid holding meetings in closed places and conduct official meetings virtually as much as possible.

Wearing a mask at essential social events or gatherings.

Government to take initiative to reduce cost of covid testing at private level.











