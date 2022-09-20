Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

5 youths burnt in Cumilla gas cylinder fire

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

CUMILLA, Sept 19: Five youths have sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out originating from a gas cylinder in Homna upazila of Cumilla.
The injured were identified as Md Sajib, 23, Md Jalal Uddin, 22, Md Saiful, 20, Saidul Islam, 35, and Md Shahin, 38.
The fire broke out at the house of Abdul Latif in Joypur village of the upazila Sunday evening, said Upazila Fire station in-charge Md Usman Gani.
"Latif's wife was trying to light their gas stove in the evening but it did not work. She might have left the gas cylinder on which caused the fire," added Usman Gani.
The five people sustained burn injuries while trying to tame the blaze, he added.
They were first taken to Upazila Health Complex and then Sajib and Jalal were shifted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition, said Md Aminul Islam, deputy assistant community medical officer of the health complex.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Major (retd) MA Malek dies
Rohingya man held with firearms, Yaba pills  at Ukhiya camp
5 guidelines to tackle growing C-19 cases
5 youths burnt in Cumilla gas cylinder fire
Charge sheet accepted against husband, his friend
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Bus crushes couple in Tangail
Two held over rape on moving bus in Brahmanbaria


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft