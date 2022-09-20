5 youths burnt in Cumilla gas cylinder fire

CUMILLA, Sept 19: Five youths have sustained burn injuries as a fire broke out originating from a gas cylinder in Homna upazila of Cumilla.

The injured were identified as Md Sajib, 23, Md Jalal Uddin, 22, Md Saiful, 20, Saidul Islam, 35, and Md Shahin, 38.

The fire broke out at the house of Abdul Latif in Joypur village of the upazila Sunday evening, said Upazila Fire station in-charge Md Usman Gani.

"Latif's wife was trying to light their gas stove in the evening but it did not work. She might have left the gas cylinder on which caused the fire," added Usman Gani.

The five people sustained burn injuries while trying to tame the blaze, he added.

They were first taken to Upazila Health Complex and then Sajib and Jalal were shifted to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition, said Md Aminul Islam, deputy assistant community medical officer of the health complex. -UNB







