Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Actress Shimu Murder

Charge sheet accepted against husband, his friend

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

A court in Dhaka has accepted the charge sheet against husband Khandker Sakhawat Alim Nobel and his friend SMY Abdullah Farhad in actress Raima Islam Shimu murder case.
At the same time, the court ordered to shift the case to the District and Sessions Judge Court as it has been prepared for trial.
Dhaka's Senior Judicial Magistrate Rajib Hasan's court passed the order on Sunday (Sept 18). Additional public prosecutor Anwarul Kabir Babul of Dhaka's CJM court confirmed it.
Earlier on August 29, Investigation Officer of the case Keraniganj Model Police Station's Inspector Shahidul Islam submitted the charge sheet to court. On January 17 this year, Raima Islam Shimu's severed boy was found inside a bush beside the road at Aliapur area near Hazratpur Bridge in Keraniganj. The 41-year-old actress lived with her family at Green Road area under Kalabagan Police Station in the capital. After identifying the body, Keraniganj police launched an extensive investigation into the gruesome murder.
Police said the murderers left actress Shimu's body abandoned at Hazratpur after killing her. Though the murderers had killed Shimu in a planned way, they left some clues. Instantly, police seized the important evidence.







