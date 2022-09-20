

Our girls rule in women SAFF football



We offer our heartfelt congratulations to our tigresses.

They played attacking football from the beginning, and a two goals lead from the first half was only hinting at sheer commitment towards victory.



Krishna Rani Sarkar scored a brace after substitute forward Shamsunnahar Jr had given Bangladesh an early lead to propel Bangladesh to South Asian soccer supremacy.



However, since the very first match our girls have been in fantastic shape winning one after another game by big margins. Earlier, Bangladesh defeated the Maldives 3-0, Pakistan 6-0 and India 3-0 while blowing away Bhutan by a colossal 8 - 0 storming into the final.



The victory crowned Bangladesh the champions in South Asian women's football for the first time in its sixth occasion, ending India's reign of five successive titles.



Nevertheless, apart from big margin victories, we in particular admired tenacity and consistency of our women players in the recently ended SAFF tournament.

Moreover, the players have displayed solid team work in every game.



Teamwork is a skill that can make or break a team's success. Only by working together and understanding each other can a player his or her best as a team. On that note - football is much more than a game.



However, we believe the championship would not only boost the morale of our women booters, but also inspire to aim even higher. This championship victory would surely serve as a harbinger of success in domestic football.



Though we had preformed outstandingly, but in any form of sport there is no room for complacency. Lest we forget, with every major victory comes even a bigger challenge, now it is to defend our SAFF championship.



At the same time, we also thank and congratulate our women team's coach and management squad.



In order to match world-class standards, it is also crucial to introduce regular domestic league and tournaments for our women - so to inspire young girls to nurture and display their talent.



It is encouraging to note that a number of our national team and under - 19 female payers have already turned into role models for our girls of today.



To finish with, we urge BFF (Bangladesh Football Federation) to continue supporting these bright young ladies in their growth. This promising team would undeniably bring the country a binge of success in the future, given that they are provided all deserving facilities. And they have proved it.



