Dengue prevention needs  awareness

Dear Sir



Aedes mosquito is the carrier of two deadly diseases like dengue and yellow fever. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in clean and clear water. Mosquitoes do not lay eggs in unclean, dirty and smelly water. Many people in the city like to plant various flowers and fruit trees on the roof. Aedes mosquitoes are born as a result of long-term accumulation of water in them. So we have to clean the water in different containers in our house within 3 to 5 days. Also, the container containing the water should be cleaned well. Because the water that sticks to the container may contain mosquito larvae, from which the eggs are hatched.



Besides, mosquitoes breed in bushes and drains. Many of us have bushes and streams around our houses. They should be kept clean. If necessary, there are various mosquito repellent medicines in the market, these should be used. Aedes mosquitoes are more likely to bite in the morning and early evening. So at this time we have to hang mosquito nets.



After all, awareness of all of us can prevent dengue panic.



Md Syful Mia

Student, University of Chittagong