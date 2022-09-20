

Foster reading habit of digital natives



Truly, they prefer reading online to onsite. Though the readers can easily access to e-books using their smart phones or any other digital devices, book reading habit among the learners of this age has decreased significantly. This generation prioritizes digital screens more than many other activities in theirlife.



Many read on screens but the question is pertinent that can we read extensively on screens? Obviously, there is no alternative to printed books in reading extensively. The surge of modern digital technologies has detached the learners from the habit of reading. The learners hardly use screens of digital devices as the learning tools.



These days are really gone when educated parents used to encourage their children to read books and cultivate a healthy reading culture in their family. In most cases, students were not merely confined to reading the text books and other related ones assigned for them at educational institutions. They developed an attraction to reading different books.



Usually, every meritorious studentwould have a great collection of books. Collecting and reading books were the fashion of those days. In many cases, children would get inspired to reading books as many parents in those days would spend their leisure reading books.Book reading became the part of family culture.



Apart from the initiatives from the government, theeducated social organizers usually would contribute to building community libraryto get the young learners habituated to reading and growing with more potentials. Students were the key visitors of the community library. Truly, many would prioritize visiting library, reading books and dailies in those days.



However, I was not a bookworm like some of my school friends but I had fascination to go through some favorite serious in my childhood. Besides, I became habituated to read dailies available in the library. It was common to see that many visitors apart from reading in the library would borrow their favorite books for some days. Undeniably, community library played a significant role to spread reading culture among people, especially, the young learners.



Most of the students do not like to read extensively. Consequently, they lack information enough to prepare the tasks assigned by their teachers and find no better option except copying others. Again we notice that the unwise use of screens diminishes much potential of students.



It is frequently noticed that young learners are making huge spelling mistakes when they prepare any write-up. The obvious reason is that they are not reading books extensively. However, reading works as an input of the individuals. Can we create output without quality input?



Studies show that readers cannot give full concentration to online reading. A study conducted on the US children showed that 85 per cent of the respondent students were reported multitasking when they read digitally compared with 26 per cent for print.



These days we see that majority of people are mostly driven by digital devices. They hardly have time to read books. However, there may be some who read from mobile screen, can it be as effective as reading printed books? It is obvious that a great number of dailies and periodicals are being published in the country but the number of readers has decreased over the years, which hint that reading culture is not cultivated in a good manner.



Again we see that students spend countless hours on digital screens. As a university teacher I observe that even in the class many hardly show interest in taking notes on lectures. They like to take picture on what others have written. As they do not take notes, they hardly read out the information theyusually store on their smart phones.



Students' dependence on screens is more obvious when we see that while giving any presentation many do not use hand-written information, rather theyare found to use screens of digital devices for key information of the presentation.



However, reading is the most powerful force in education. It helps us to travel from past to present and to future. It helps us to transfer our knowledge from one generation to the other. Through reading a student gets experience and skills that help to unlock his /her every potential required to cope with the advancing world.



To this end, in this digital age students should be encouraged to read extensively to produce quality generation. There is no scope to detach the generation from conventional reading habit. Digital reading habit can play an additional role if a person develops extensive reading habit in the early age, which has been proved many times over the age.

The writer teaches at Prime University and a research scholar at the IBS











