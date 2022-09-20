

UN report on Uyghurs and reasons behind Chinese denial



The background story behind the publication of the "OHCHR Assessment of human rights concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China" goes deeper. This report has been published just before the few minutes earlier of the departed Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, for Human Rights completing her four-year term in the office. This former Chilean President has also expressed that she would not stand for the position of Commissioner despite having the opportunity to stay further four years in the office citing personal reasons.



She was actually under immense pressure from the very beginning when she took control of the UN human rights office back in the September of 2018. Michelle Bachelet has promised to publish a detailed report on human rights condition in China. This has mounted an unprecedented stress on her to publish the report from the western countries, especially from USA.



In contrast, China was not also welcoming any controversial report publication from a UN organ fearing the damage to its good image globally and tainting the achievements in Xinjiang it worked for years to improve the conditions.



The positive thing is that China is also attempting to ensure greater transparency in the recent time. For instance, Michelle Bachelet has been given a five-day long visit in Xinjiang in the month of May, 2022. She has been given enormous access to observe the human rights condition there. She has also spoken to Xi Jinping and unusually praised China for its enormous improvement of human rights condition there along with bringing economic solvency for millions of people in the poverty ridden region.



But Western countries and rights organizations have vehemently criticized her for visiting there. It is peculiar to comprehend the motives of these rightists when China is giving access to its regions but westerns are refusing to visit but insisting to claim human rights violations there without ground level inspection. This situation should be changed for the shake Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities as labeling them victims may work as flinching them in longer run.



We have also seen dramatic shift in the US policy at global scale. Trump's economic offensive has transformed into Biden's strategic gameplay in the recent time. Unlike Trump, Biden is forcing China economically at different level by pushing global giant companies to squeeze business activities in China. Companies like Tesla, Nike, Volkswagen and many more have come under stress from both public and government sides for running business in Xinjiang. In fact, USA has enacted custom laws and enforced them from this June to bar products coming from Xinjiang citing concern for possible forced labor.



Such, policy will definitely destroy the economic base of Xinjiang as it produces nearly 84% of Chinese cotton and world's 45% polysilicon for solar technology. In the absence of big companies, economic chaos in this region may usher internal instability. So, propagating forced labor to economically paralyze China would be a real game changing for US-China rivalry.



Finally, there remains an answered question regarding the standard strategies to counter terrorism and violent extremism in this century. China has successfully managed to prevent terrorist attacks in Xinjiang through its tightened measures. But it has been accused for violating human rights in its way of preserving the right to life of many innocent civilians who have been massively hurt by terrorists previously. It is a big question what Kofi Anan, former UN Secretary-General, has once raised, should we seek justice or order?



Retaining order has possibility of curtailing absolute justice to some extent. So, it is a hard choice for China and others to stoically follow western standard who have to deal with such people and issues.

The author is international political economy analyst.













