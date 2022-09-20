Country’s insurance industry must keep pace with AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a computer technology that enables man-made machines simulating human intelligence and accomplishing tasks done by the human. Easy access to the data, increased computing capabilities, and changing consumer expectations has led to a strong acceleration of AI development all around the world. AI technologies have been improving organizational performance across all industries, including insurance.



The leading insurance firms in the USA are using AI in all functional areas including customer service, marketing, claims processing and management, underwriting, and fraud detection. They use AI, for example, to improve customer experience (CX) by reducing customer wait times. Their intelligent support mechanisms process tens of thousands of queries per month. Insurtech legend Lemonade can process a claim within 5 minutes. These examples simply indicate that the business is going through a transformation and that the use of AI is rendering a paradigm shift. Life and Non-life insurers in Bangladesh must grab this incredible opportunity and remove all barriers associated with traditional business practices.



Bangladesh Insurance Industry: Bangladesh insurance industry is a billion-dollar market. However, the business faced a series of setbacks in the last decade resulting in a negative rate of growth. Absence of a long-term business strategy, lack of professionalism, unethical business practices by agents, and poor CX are major contributors to the negative economic downturn. A 100% decline in insurance penetration in just 10 years is in stark contrast with the country's exponential economic growth. Lack of proper oversight and control created an environment conducive to insurtech disruptors to sprout, grow, and eliminate the incumbents. To encounter the existential threat, insurers have no other choice but to adopt new technology and innovation without further deferment.



To successfully regain the lost business opportunities the firms can either build in-house AI capabilities or collaborate with vendors to leverage outside expertise and innovations. I highlight three functional areas where companies can start their AI-enablement journey using their own technology stack and manpower. Business Functions that can be Transformed by AI.



Document Processing & Digitalization: Paper-based business is still the norm in the country. This manual practice is time consuming, error prone, and expensive. This is one of major factors that is contributing to occupational inefficiencies as well as poor CX. Document processing, including digital archiving and data extraction, is the most important step towards digitalization, and subsequently, to AI-enablement. For local firms, digitalization should the area of the highest priority.



Underwriter Ratemaking & Reserve: Actuaries and underwriters use rate tables to tackle insurance-related tasks. However, AI-based algorithms can transform the business processes including 1) Optimized pure premium pricing; 2) Policy lapse; 3) Policy persistency and price elasticity; 4) Close ratio and the competitiveness of rates for new business; 5) Claim incidence and termination; 6) Accelerated underwriting; 7) Dental and vision cost; and 8) Vehicle damage detection and assessment.



Prospect Identification & Optimized Marketing: Firms can leverage existing customer database and combine with external data to develop 'customer look-alike model' for optimized target generation. Robust AI algorithms, including cluster techniques or predictive modeling, can be used to augment the identification of target audience across all product lines. The automated target generation process will not only boost agents' performance in lead generation but also provide cross-sell and up-sell opportunities to the existing customers.



A strong economy creating a growing number of middle-class in Bangladesh. Despite this, a negative growth rate simply indicates a collective disappointment in widening the customer base. To get out of this unwelcoming situation insurers must take active measures to reach out to the masses with improved products and services. The widespread success of AI-enabled technologies all over the world merely points to the fact that AI adaptation is the way to go for the incumbents. It will accelerate the journey to regain the lost paradise and help re-creating a new, promising market. Inability to embrace AI technology will be a missed opportunity for the insurers making them vulnerable to the disruptions. Early AI adopters, audacious and far-sighted, stand to gain significant ground in the near future.



There is a common misconception in Bangladesh the insurance industry is not ready to provide AI-enabled services. It generally stems from a lack of understanding of AI and the related processes. The critical part of AI technology is the data, and it is abundant for any company. To start developing AI technologies the data needs not to be Big Data which eliminates the cost associated with massive technology infrastructure upgrade. The existing tools, such as standard databases in the local servers, workstations, etc. can be leveraged to build AI solutions. The challenge might be finding the skilled resources, such as Data Scientists or Machine Learning engineers, to undertake the initiatives. This skill gap can be addressed either by re-skilling the employees or taping the resources available in the local market.

