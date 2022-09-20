

Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh was accorded a reception from Kishoreganj District Bar Association in the town on Monday. Later on, a discussion meeting was held with Vice-President of the association Advocate Sorfuddin Bhuiyan Sabuj in the chair. District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Sayedur Rahman Khan, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge-1 Mohammad Habibullah, Tribunal Judge-2 Md Soliman and Chief Judicial Magistrate Al Mamun also attended the programme. photo: observer