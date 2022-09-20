Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court

Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court

Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh was accorded a reception from Kishoreganj District Bar Association in the town on Monday. Later on, a discussion meeting was held with Vice-President of the association Advocate Sorfuddin Bhuiyan Sabuj in the chair. District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Sayedur Rahman Khan, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge-1 Mohammad Habibullah, Tribunal Judge-2 Md Soliman and Chief Judicial Magistrate Al Mamun also attended the programme.    photo: observer



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court
Two men murdered in Cox's Bazar, Bogura
Man crushed under train at Raipura
Youth gets life term in Rajshahi rape case
Three women among four ‘commit suicide’
Woman jailed till death for killing child
Financial assistance was given to 500 ethnic and dalits in Kaharole Upazila
Thrust on social forestation to protect environment


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft