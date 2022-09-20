Video
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022
Home Countryside

Two men murdered in Cox's Bazar, Bogura

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Bogura, in two days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: A Rohingya youth was shot to death allegedly by a group of Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) at a refugee camp in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Zubair, son of Uzir Mia, a refugee of Balukhali-8 (W) Camp.
Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station Sheikh Mohammad Ali said some ARSA rebels shot Zubair at his shop in the morning and fled away.
He was rescued in a bloody state by some surrounding people and taken to nearby MSF Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Some bullet marks were found on the body, adding that OC Mohammad Ali said legal steps will be taken in this regard.
BOGURA: An elderly man was murdered by his relative in Dupchanchia Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Aziz Akanda, 77, a resident of Talora Sabla Kalibari area in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Buli Khatun, 20, daughter of the deceased, got married with Sharif Ahmed, 23, son of Nuru Islam of the area, about one year back.
As the couple locked into a quarrel at around 9pm on Saturday, Aziz Akanda rushed there to stop them. At one stage, Sharif's brother Khashru Ahmed, 50, pushed Aziz off to the ground, which left Aziz senseless.
He was, later, taken to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy. However, Sharif and Khashru went into hiding soon after the incident.


