Man crushed under train at Raipura

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI, Sept 19: A man was crushed under a train in Raipura Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Shahjahan Saju, 30, son of late Manjur Faraji, a resident of Hasnabad Village in the upazila.

Police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Locals said they saw the dismembered on the rail track near Methikanda Railway Station and informed police.

Sub-Inspector of Narsingdi Railway Police Station Iqbal Hossain confirmed the incident.











