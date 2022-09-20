Youth gets life term in Rajshahi rape case

RAJSHAHI, Sept 19: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a youth to life-term of imprisonment for raping a mentally-disabled girl in Mohanpur Upazila in 2015.

Rajshahi Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Hasanuzzaman handed down the verdict in presence of the accused in the afternoon.

The convicted person is Mohabbat Ali, 28, a resident of Gopail Village under Mohanpur Upazila in the district.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, and in default, he has to suffer one more month in jail.

Quoting the prosecution story, Public Prosecutor of the tribunal Advocate Nasrin Akhter Miata said the accused violated the girl after taking her to a mango orchard on October 4, 2015.

Mother of the victim had lodged a case with Mohanpur Police Station against Mohabbat Ali on the same day.

Later on, police submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.











