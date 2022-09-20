Video
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:46 AM
Home Countryside

Three women among four ‘commit suicide’

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Four people including three women have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi and Pabna, in two days.
UKHIYA, COX'S BAZAR: Two persons including a housewife have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Ukhiya Upazila of the district on Sunday.
A Rohingya youth reportedly committed suicide in the upazila on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Shafi Ullah, 28, a resident of Balukhali No. 8 Rohingya Camp in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Shafi Ullah committed suicide by drinking poison at night.
The reason behind his committing suicide could not be known immediately.
On the other hand, a housewife has allegedly committed suicide in the upazila.
Deceased Sabekun Nahar Mayuri, 20, was the wife of Ariful Islam, a resident of Chowrasta Pashchim Diglia area under Rajapalang Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Mayuri drank poison at her husband's house on Friday.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
Later on, the housewife died at the CMCH on Sunday while undergoing treatment.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ukhiya Police Station (PS) Sheikh Mohamamd Ali confirmed the incidents, adding that two unnatural death cases have been filed in these connections.
RAJSHAHI: A housewife has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Chandrima PS area in the city on Sunday afternoon out of huff with her husband.
The deceased was identified as Rita Begum, 35, wife of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Chhoto Bongram Uttar Para area under Chandrima PS in the city.
The deceased's family sources said Rita Begum had a quarrel with her husband over family issues two days back. Following this, the couple stopped talking with each other.
However, Rita Begum hanged herself with a scarf from the ceiling fan of her room in the house on Sunday afternoon.
Being informed, police recovered the body at night and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Chandrima PS OC Emran Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.  
BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A woman of Baraigram Upazila in the district has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Pabna Town on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Shyamoli Khatun, 30, wife of Abdul Malek, a resident of Upolshohor Village in Baraigram Upazila of the district.
Relatives of the deceased said Shyamoli used to live with her husband in a rented house in Pabna.
However, she had been in a quarrel with her husband over family issues for the last few days.
Following this, Shyamoli Khatun hanged herself from the ceiling of the kitchen in her rented house at night.  
Later on, the family members saw the body was hanging inside the kitchen on Sunday morning.
They, later, brought the body to home in Baraigram Upazila.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the house as relatives of the deceased were taking preparation for her burial without doing an autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Baraigram PS Jahidul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this regard.


