Woman jailed till death for killing child

GOPALGANJ, Sept 19: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a woman exorcist to jail until her death for killing a child in the name of exorcism in Muksudpur Upazila in 2007.

Gopalganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abbas Uddin passed the order in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Aklima Khatun, a resident of Kanuria Village in the upazila.

The court also fined her Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Aklima killed a disabled child, named Noor Islam, 9, son of late Kasim Uddin of the same village, on March 9 in 2007 dipping him in the Kumar River and hitting on his head, saying that he was possessed by a jinn (Evil spirit).

Monirul Islam, assistant sub-inspector of Sindirghat River Police Outpost, being a plaintiff, filed a case with Muksudpur Police Station accusing Aklima.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet against the woman to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday afternoon after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Advocate Md Shohiduzzaman Khan handled the case for the plaintiff and Advocate Abu Taleb Sheikh for the defendant side.











