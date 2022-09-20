

Financial assistance was given to 500 ethnic and dalits in Kaharole Upazila of Dinajpur on Monday. Monoranjan Shil Gopal, MP, as the chief guest, handed over the assistance to the recipients at a programme held on the Upazila Parishad premises in the afternoon. Each of the recipients got Tk 5,000. Kaharole UNO Monirul Hasan presided over the distribution programme. Upazila Parishad Chairman Freedom Fighter Abdul Maleque Sarker and Upazila AL President AKM Faruq were also present during the distribution. photo: observer