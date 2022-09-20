Thrust on social forestation to protect environment

GAIBANDHA, Sept 19: Speakers at a function in the district underscored the need for making social forestation to protect environment from catastrophe and help local community make economic benefits.

"The main goal of the social forestry is to grow trees and ensure plantation to meet the growing demand of people for timber, wood, food, fuel, and food to reduce the pressure and dependency on traditional forest areas," they added.

They came up with the remark while addressing a view-exchange meeting on social forestation held in the hallroom of Abolamban, a local voluntary organization in the district town.

Member Secretary of Jana Udyog, a social platform comprising leaders of different professional groups, chaired the meeting.

Among others, General Secretary of District Bar Association and Convener of Nagarik Mancha-Gaibandha, Advocate Sirajul Islam Babu, President of Bagdafarm Bhumi Uddhar Sangram Committee Philimon Baske, and ethnic leaders Pricila Murmu and Olivia Mardy.

Speakers said, the social forestation also aims to protect agriculture from adverse climatic condition.

They emphasised building social movement on social forestation to attain the cherished goals.













