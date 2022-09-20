Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:45 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two arrested in rape cases in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Pabna and Chattogram, recently.
SANTHIA, PABNA: Police arrested a man for raping a disabled child in Santhia Upazila of the district.
The arrested man is Anwar Molla, 40, son of Jalil Molla, a resident of Ward No. 6 Punduria Village under Karamja Union.
Local sources said Anwar Molla raped the girl, aged about 11, in the area on Thursday evening.
Later on, the family members found the girl lying on the ground behind Anwar's house in critical condition.
The girl, later, disclosed the matter to her family members with sign language.
The victim's father lodged a complaint with Santhia Police Station (PS) in this regard.
Following this, police arrested Jalil Molla.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santhia PS Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail on Friday following a court order.
CHATTOGRAM: A madrasa teacher was detained on charge of rape of a seven-old-year girl in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district recently.
The detainee is Md Hanif, 27, an Arabic teacher of Jamirul Ulum Islami Madrasa and son of Abul Kalam of Patachhara Village in Ramgarh Upazila of Khagrachhari District.
Local sources said the victim, a second grader of a government primary school in Guardpara Village under Bhujpur PS of the Fatikchhari Upazila, went to the accused for Arabic studies at the madrasa on September 12, where he raped her in absence of other students.
The victim shared the matter with her guardians after returning home.
Motaher Hossain, sub-inspector (SI) of Bhujpur PS, said locals handed the accused over to Datmara Police Investigation Centre after catching him from the madrasa at early hours on September 13.
The rape survivor was admitted to One-Stop-Crisis Centre of Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment, the SI added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court
Two men murdered in Cox's Bazar, Bogura
Man crushed under train at Raipura
Youth gets life term in Rajshahi rape case
Three women among four ‘commit suicide’
Woman jailed till death for killing child
Financial assistance was given to 500 ethnic and dalits in Kaharole Upazila
Thrust on social forestation to protect environment


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft