Two arrested in rape cases in two districts

Two men were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Pabna and Chattogram, recently.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Police arrested a man for raping a disabled child in Santhia Upazila of the district.

The arrested man is Anwar Molla, 40, son of Jalil Molla, a resident of Ward No. 6 Punduria Village under Karamja Union.

Local sources said Anwar Molla raped the girl, aged about 11, in the area on Thursday evening.

Later on, the family members found the girl lying on the ground behind Anwar's house in critical condition.

The girl, later, disclosed the matter to her family members with sign language.

The victim's father lodged a complaint with Santhia Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Following this, police arrested Jalil Molla.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Santhia PS Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail on Friday following a court order.

CHATTOGRAM: A madrasa teacher was detained on charge of rape of a seven-old-year girl in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district recently.

The detainee is Md Hanif, 27, an Arabic teacher of Jamirul Ulum Islami Madrasa and son of Abul Kalam of Patachhara Village in Ramgarh Upazila of Khagrachhari District.

Local sources said the victim, a second grader of a government primary school in Guardpara Village under Bhujpur PS of the Fatikchhari Upazila, went to the accused for Arabic studies at the madrasa on September 12, where he raped her in absence of other students.

The victim shared the matter with her guardians after returning home.

Motaher Hossain, sub-inspector (SI) of Bhujpur PS, said locals handed the accused over to Datmara Police Investigation Centre after catching him from the madrasa at early hours on September 13.

The rape survivor was admitted to One-Stop-Crisis Centre of Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment, the SI added.















