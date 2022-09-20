Five killed in road mishaps

Five people have been killed and another was injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Khulna, Mymensingh and Cumilla, in three days.

KHULNA: A madrasa teacher and a muazzin of a mosque were killed in a road mishap on the Khulna-Satkhira highway in the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Shariful Islam, 23, son of Kawsar Hossain of Uttar Kumaria Village under Morrelganj Upazila in Bagerhat, and Bellal, son of Md Mostofa of Rajbandh area under Harintana Police Station (PS) in Khulna City. Shariful, also a hafez (scholar of the holy Quran) and a teacher of Rajbandh Nurani Hafezia Madrasa and Belal was a muazzin of Rajbandh Ayeshabad Jame Mosque.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Harintana PS Md Emdadul Haque said a bus of 'Tungipara Express' smashed a motorcycle carrying them on the Khulna-Satkhira highway in Rajbandh area at around 7:30am after losing its control over the steering, which left the duo seriously injured.

The bus was heading towards Khulna from Satkhira and the motorcycle carried by the teacher and muazzin was coming inside a lane of Rajbandh area.

Later on, injured Shariful and Bellal were rescued and rushed to Khulna Medical College Hospital, where the duty-doctor declared them dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

The bodies will be handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of autopsies, said the OC.

BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: A man was killed and another injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday.

The accident took place in Bhaluka Government College Gate U-turn area on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Naeem, 30, son of Kajal Mia, a resident of Mulaid Village in Sreepur Upazila of Gazipur District.

The injured person is Sajib, 28.

Police and local sources said Naeem along with his friend Sajib was going to Sreepur from Trishal in Mymensingh in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, an unidentified pickup van hit the motorcycle from behind in Bhaluka Government College Gate U-turn area, leaving its driver Naeem dead on the spot and pillion rider Sajib seriously injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Injured Sajib was admitted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Bhaluka Highway Police In-Charge Riad Mahmud confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

CUMILLA: Two people were killed after their motorcycle hit a roadside pole in Laksam Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Shanto Singh Shaon, 25, son of late Johorlal, and Chayan Singh, 24, son of Shukradhan Singh, residents of Alishwar Village in the upazila.

Local sources said a motorcycle hit hard a roadside safety pole after losing its control over the steering on the Cumilla-Noakhali regional highway at Bhaishkopalia Crossing at around 9 pm, which left its riders critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to a local clinic, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.











