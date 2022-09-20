400 families marooned as Muhuri embankment breaches at Fulgazi



One of the two broken points of the Muhuri embankment in Fulgazi Upazila. photo: observer

According to spot sources, flood water is entering localities through the broken points as the Muhuri River is flowing abnormally. This is the second flood in the upazila.

After being triggered by hilly tide from India in the upstream, and several days' non-stop rainfall, the Muhuri River gained swelling and is flowing above 86 centimetre of the danger mark.

The erosion has appeared at Dakkhin Daulotpur and Uttar Daulotpur villages. Living houses and fish enclosures were floated away.

Several months back, another four points of the river were eroded. Water inundated Fulgazi Bazar last night and goods of different shops were damaged.

Sub-Divisional Engineer Aktar Hossain Mazumdar of the Water Development Board confirmed the information of erosion saying, "Our men are working." In the last 16 hours, the water flowed above 86cm of the danger level, he added.

Uttar Daulotpur, Dakkhin Daulotpur and Kismat Ghania Mora became flooded while 400 families of these villages were marooned.

Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashrafunnahar said, dry food is managed for the confined families.











FENI, Sept 19: Two points of the Muhuri embankment has got breached in Fulgazi Upazila of the district, causing severe submergence in localities.According to spot sources, flood water is entering localities through the broken points as the Muhuri River is flowing abnormally. This is the second flood in the upazila.After being triggered by hilly tide from India in the upstream, and several days' non-stop rainfall, the Muhuri River gained swelling and is flowing above 86 centimetre of the danger mark.The erosion has appeared at Dakkhin Daulotpur and Uttar Daulotpur villages. Living houses and fish enclosures were floated away.Several months back, another four points of the river were eroded. Water inundated Fulgazi Bazar last night and goods of different shops were damaged.Sub-Divisional Engineer Aktar Hossain Mazumdar of the Water Development Board confirmed the information of erosion saying, "Our men are working." In the last 16 hours, the water flowed above 86cm of the danger level, he added.Uttar Daulotpur, Dakkhin Daulotpur and Kismat Ghania Mora became flooded while 400 families of these villages were marooned.Fulgazi Upazila Nirbahi Officer Ashrafunnahar said, dry food is managed for the confined families.