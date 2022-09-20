Video
Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion

China says Biden\'s Taiwan remarks \'severely violate\' US policy over island

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

China says Biden's Taiwan remarks 'severely violate' US policy over island WASHINGTON, Sept 19: U.S. President Joe Biden said U.S forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, his most explicit statement on the issue, drawing an angry response from China that said it sent the wrong signal to those seeking an independent Taiwan.
Asked in a CBS 60 Minutes interview broadcast on Sunday whether U.S. forces would defend the democratically governed island claimed by China, he replied: "Yes, if in fact, there was an unprecedented attack."
Asked to clarify if he meant that unlike in Ukraine, U.S. forces - American men and women - would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden replied: "Yes."
The CBS interview was just the latest time that Biden has appeared to go beyond long-standing stated U.S. policy on Taiwan, but his statement was clearer than previous ones about committing U.S. troops to the defend the island.
The United States has long stuck to a policy of "strategic ambiguity" and not making clear whether it would respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan.
Asked to comment, a White House spokesperson said U.S. policy towards Taiwan had not changed.
"The president has said this before, including in Tokyo earlier this year. He also made clear then that our Taiwan policy hasn't changed. That remains true," the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Beijing on Monday said President Joe Biden's latest comments that the United States would defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion "severely violate" Washington's policy towards the island. Washington cut formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1979, switching recognition to Beijing as the sole representative of China -- but it has maintained a decisive, if delicate, role in supporting the island since.
In an interview with US broadcaster CBS that was aired on Sunday, Biden was asked whether US troops would defend Taiwan, and replied "yes", if it were "an unprecedented attack".
He went on to say that Taiwan makes its "own judgements" about independence and the US was not "encouraging... their being independent".
"That's their decision," he said.
China reacted angrily on Monday, with foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning telling a regular press briefing: "The US remarks... severely violate the important commitment the US made not to support Taiwan independence, and send a seriously erroneous signal to Taiwanese separatist independence forces."
"We are willing to make the biggest sincere efforts to strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification," Mao said.
"At the same time, we will never tolerate any activities aimed at splitting the country, and reserve the choice to take all necessary measures."     -Reuters, AFP



