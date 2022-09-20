Sheikh Jamal DC make winning start in BFF U-18 Football League

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club made winning start in the BFF U-18 Football League beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 1-0 goal held on Monday at Govt. Physical Education College ground in the city.

In the day's match, Noyon scored the all-important goal for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the 19th minute of the match.

Muktijoddha however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, they but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.

Earlier, the freedom fighters Muktijoddha defeated Abahani Limited by 2-1 in their league opening match held at the same venue. -BSS











