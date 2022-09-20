Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:44 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Sheikh Jamal DC make winning start in BFF U-18 Football League

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club made winning start in the BFF U-18 Football League beating Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra by 1-0 goal held on Monday at Govt. Physical Education College ground in the city.
In the day's match, Noyon scored the all-important goal for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the 19th minute of the match.
Muktijoddha however tried heart and soul to stage a fight back in the match, they but could not convert any in the remaining proceeding.
Earlier, the freedom fighters Muktijoddha defeated Abahani Limited by 2-1 in their league opening match held at the same venue.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Historic Monza stun troubled Juventus
Alcaraz puts Spain into Davis Cup quarter-finals against Croatia
Struggling Osaka aiming to break slump as Pan Pacific Open returns
Real Madrid triumph at rivals Atletico in spiky derby
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
Sheikh Jamal DC make winning start in BFF U-18 Football League
BHF Green team emerge champions in Development Cup Women's Hockey
Our next target is Central Asia: Choton


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft