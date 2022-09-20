BHF Green team emerge champions in Development Cup Women's Hockey

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) Green team emerged champions in the Development Cup Women's Hockey beating BHF Red team by 3-0 goals in the final held on Monday at Maulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium in the city.

In the day's final match, Tamanna Akter scored a brace in the 24th and 59th minutes while she was well supported by Sonia Khatun who netted a lone goal for the winners' in the 21st minute of the match.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was the chief guest while National Sports Council Secretary Parimal Singha was present there as the special guest in the final.

Development committee's chairman Abdur Rashid Sikder, BHF's vice presidents Sajed AA Adel and Jaki Ahmed Ripon, BHF's acting secretary Mohammad Yousuf and officials of federation were also present.

Four women's teams -- BHF red, BHF green, BHF blue and BHF yellow --took part in the meet, organized

by BHF. -BSS












