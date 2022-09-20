

Our next target is Central Asia: Choton

In the post-match press meet, the proud coach of Sabina and co. said, "I would like to congratulate my girls. They made history. A wait for 12 years ends now. At present, we are now the number one team in South Asia. Doing well in Central Asia is our next target."

"We started with an under-15 team a few years back. With time, the team has become senior. I think they are now mature enough to face anyone. They have proved themselves and they have shown their capability."

The coach said, "I salute my booters for their hard work and dedication. They had fulfilled their duties to the nation."

Regarding the pressure the women were under for the last few days, he said, "Our women are pressure free from now on. They had been under a lot of stress for the last few days. From tonight, they will be stress-free for a while."

Regarding Nepal, he commented, "Nepal played well. Everyone said for the last two days that a large crowd would help the Nepalese team. But, from my experience, I knew that a large crowd may put them under pressure as well."

He also said, "I thought that if we can take an early lead, the crowd pressure may put Nepal in a bad situation. That's what happened today."

Recalling the time when people would mock him for calling a woman coach, Mr Choton said with pride, "My women made a great victory today and that made me happy."













