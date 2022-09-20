

Rubel bids adieu to red ball cricket

"I've informed my decision of retirement from Test cricket to the BCB by an official letter today", Rubel wrote on his verified facebook page.

The quick took this decision to strength the pipeline. He stated, "Longer version tournaments play a vital role in strengthening the national team pipeline. I think, the more younger players will get chances in these format and stronger our pipeline. So, to create more scopes for young pacers, I have decided to retire from all sort of red-ball cricket".

"I am fortunate to play in 27 Test matches, which is the biggest achievement of my career. I am grateful to all, who helped during my red-ball cricket journey in international and domestic arena," he expressed.

Rubel scalped 36 wickets in Test cricket at an average of 76.77 but has very rich stats in shorter formats. He hunted 126 wickets in One-day games off his 102 innings. He hauled four or more wickets in eight occasions with the best figure of six for 26. In T20i cricket, he notched 28 wickets off 27 innings with the best bowling figure of three for 31. He therefore, decided to continue playing white ball cricket.

"I am hopeful to get you all beside me in future as well. I bid retirement to Test but I still have ability to sever Bangladesh national team in T20i and ODI formats. So, I'll continue playing in all white ball events including DPL and BPL," he assured.

The hero of England-slaughter in 2015 World Cup wants to glorify his future with performances. "Keep me in your prayers so that I can bring colourful gifts in rest of my white-ball days," he urged to countrymen.













