Will continue improving ourselves: Sabina



Players of Bangladesh National Women's Football Team's celebrating after clinching the SAFF Women's Championship beating host Nepal by 3-1 goals in the final at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Monday. photo: BFF

SAFF Women's Championship 2022Winning their first trophy of the SAFF Women's Championship on Monday, Bangladesh women's national football team skipper Sabina Khatun said that they were not going to stop there and would continue improving themselves.Sabina came before the media to share her feelings after winning the trophy by beating Nepal by 3-1 in the final at Dasharath Rangashala stadium in Nepal.It was a 12-year-old dream for Bangladesh to clinch the trophy and the team finally made it on the day.Bangladesh skipper and the most valuable player of the final, Sabina said, "Now, we are happy. We became champions and that's what we have been waiting for so long to achieve. We got the result of our hard work."She said with joy, "It was certainly the best tournament of my life. We were confident to do well in the tournament. Here, I utilised all my personal experience and skills.""We wanted to improve ourselves day by day. We did that and we got the result."This striker didn't believe that their mission was ending here as she said, "There is no limit to improving oneself. We will continue our work to improve ourselves in the coming days. We have a long way to go."The skipper and her fellows were going to keep their feet on the ground. That was their day and everyone was congratulating and praising them.