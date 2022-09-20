Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:43 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Will continue improving ourselves: Sabina

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Mahtab Uddin from Kathmandu

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Players of Bangladesh National Women's Football Team's celebrating after clinching the SAFF Women's Championship beating host Nepal by 3-1 goals in the final at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Monday. photo: BFF

Players of Bangladesh National Women's Football Team's celebrating after clinching the SAFF Women's Championship beating host Nepal by 3-1 goals in the final at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium on Monday. photo: BFF

Winning their first trophy of the SAFF Women's Championship on Monday,  Bangladesh women's national football team skipper Sabina Khatun said that they were not going to stop there and would continue improving themselves.
Sabina came before the media to share her feelings after winning the trophy by beating Nepal by 3-1 in the final at Dasharath Rangashala stadium in Nepal.
It was a 12-year-old dream for Bangladesh to clinch the trophy and the team finally made it on the day.
Bangladesh skipper and the most valuable player of the final, Sabina said, "Now, we are happy. We became champions and that's what we have been waiting for so long to achieve. We got the result of our hard work."
Will continue improving ourselves: Sabina

Will continue improving ourselves: Sabina

She said with joy, "It was certainly the best tournament of my life. We were confident to do well in the tournament. Here, I utilised all my personal experience and skills."
"We wanted to improve ourselves day by day. We did that and we got the result."
This striker didn't believe that their mission was ending here as she said, "There is no limit to improving oneself. We will continue our work to improve ourselves in the coming days. We have a long way to go."
The skipper and her fellows were going to keep their feet on the ground. That was their day and everyone was congratulating and praising them.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Historic Monza stun troubled Juventus
Alcaraz puts Spain into Davis Cup quarter-finals against Croatia
Struggling Osaka aiming to break slump as Pan Pacific Open returns
Real Madrid triumph at rivals Atletico in spiky derby
Messi strikes early to keep PSG top in Ligue 1
Sheikh Jamal DC make winning start in BFF U-18 Football League
BHF Green team emerge champions in Development Cup Women's Hockey
Our next target is Central Asia: Choton


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft