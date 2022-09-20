Tigresses steady title claim beating Ireland



Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana Jyoti named the Player of the Match. photo:: screenshot

Winning the toss at Zayed Cricket Stadium in the UAE, the defending champions chose to bat first and posted decent 143-run total on the board for four wickets ridding on the captain's knock of Nigar Sultana Jyoti, supported by wicket keeper Shamima Sultana.

Bangladesh opening pair combining Shamima and Murshida Khatun gave the Tigresses a tinny but good start remaining undivided to score 28 runs until Murshida's departure on 16 from as many balls with three fours.

In absence of Fargan Haque Pinkey, skipper Jyoti came to bat at three and stood brilliant 67-run partnership as Shamima fall a victim of Irish skipper Laura Denaly when she was just two shorts of a fifty. The right-arm wicketkeeper faced 40 balls and hit seven boundaries to stockpile 48 runs.

Jyoti on the contrary, got out in the last ball of the innings on 67 off 53. She sent the ball to the rope for 10 times, also hit the lone over boundary of Bangladesh batting innings. It was the 3rd WODI fifty for Jyoti.

Besides, Sobhana Mostari scored four runs and Ritu Moni remained unbeaten scoring three runs.

Denaly, Arlene Kelly, Leah Paul and Eimear Richardson shared the Bangladesh wickets among them equally.

Challenging 144-run's target, Ireland lost two wickets within powerplay overs. Sanjida Akther Meghla gave initial breakthrough to the Tigresses to uproot the wickets of Gaby Lewis in the 2nd over of the innings while Salma Khatun picked up the wicket of Orla Prendergast in the following over. Gaby went for a duck and Orla managed to score two runs. Couple of bucks later on kept Ireland in the race but was hardly enough to secure victory. Amy Hunter (33 off 32) and Denaly (28 off 30) and Richardson (40 off 26) were the Irish divas to create resistance but the rest of the players created telephonic digit as Ireland were bowled out for 129 in the 4th delivery of the final over.

Salma clinched three wickets for 19 runs while Meghla and Nahida Akther shared two wickets each allowing 26 and 23 runs respectively.

