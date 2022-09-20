Video
Home Back Page

Mitu Murder

Orders on two complaints of Babul now on Sept 25

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 19: Orders on two petitions of ex-Superintendent of Police (SP) Babul Akhtar have been deferred to September 25 for absence of the Judge of the court on Monday. The date was fixed for the orders on Monday.
Both the cases were filed in the court of Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Court Judge Begum Jebunnesa.
But the Judge was on leave on Monday. So, the fresh date has been fixed on September 25.
The two petitions are: Cell searching by OC of Feni police station for which ex-SP Babul seeks security in prison and another is a complaint accusing PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar and five police personnel including two SPs of PBI of physically and mentally torturing him under PBI custody before showing him arrested in the case.
The petition of cell searching by Feni OC was filed on September 12 while the complaint against PBI chief Banaj Kumar Majumdar and five police personnel including two SPs of PBI was been filed on September 8 last.
Advocate Golam Mowla Murad, pleader of Babul Akhtar told the Daily Observer that the court freshly fixed the date for order on September 25.
Babul Akhtar on September 12 last lodged a petition seeking security in jail after Feni Model Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) allegedly searched his cell in the district prison on September 10 last.



