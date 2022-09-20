Bail to old woman beaters unjust: HC

The bail order was clearly unjustly lenient. The Senior Judicial Magistrate has good reason to verify the correctness, reasonableness and legality of this bail order, a High Court bench made the comment after expressing grave concern over the granting of bail to the accused in the case of beating up a 60-year-old woman at Ishwarganj in Mymensingh.

In a suo motu move, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Rezaul Hasan and Justice Md Atabullah came up with the observations after cancelling the bail of the accused.

Deputy Attorney General Emran Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the matter after the HC order.

In its observation, the HC bench said the case contains allegations under Section 307 and prima facie evidence and there was sufficient reason to believe that the accused had committed an offence punishable by various terms.

According to the police forwarding details, the HC bench said there was no justification for granting bail to the accused at this stage. Depriving vulnerable victims of justice and security by powerful defendants in granting such bail was a real reason to influence the evidence and investigation of the case, the HC bench observed.

"The order of bail is clearly unjustly lenient. There are good reasons to check the correctness, reasonableness and legality of this bail order," the HC bench observed.

The HC issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain why the bail of Qaiyum and Farooq should not be revoked and why they should not be directed to surrender before the lower court and to be sent to jail.

The HC bench issued the rule under the provisions of Section 339 (1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

The Deputy Commissioner of Mymensingh has been asked to respond to the ruling within 14 days of the order and Sessions Judge, Mymensingh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mymensingh and Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwarganj Police Station have been asked to take necessary action in this regard.

On July 19, a case was filed against 14 people including UP member Suruj Mia in connection with the incident of beating her up. Suruj Mia cheated the old woman by writing down her land on the promise of allotting her a government house in Ishwarganj of Mymensingh.

The old woman's niece Shahana Akhter filed a case against 14 people with Ishwarganj Police Station. On the same day, the police raided and held the UP member's son Al Amin alias Qaiyum and his grandson Farooq.

The next day on July 20, the Senior Judicial Magistrate Court of Mymensingh granted bail to the accused.











