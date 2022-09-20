Video
River dredging accountability, increase of service standard demanded

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

Twenty one renowned citizens of different professions have demanded to increase the service standard in inland water transport sector and an end to various types of harassment to vessel owners.
In a joint statement sent to the media on Monday, they have also demanded to ensure transparency and accountability in dredging of the rivers and regular removal of silt.
In the statement, they alleged that the owners were being harassed to get annual survey (fitness), route permit and timetable of passenger vessels. Due to these reasons, the launch owners have been complaining that unnecessary money is being spent at various stages.
Apart from this, the security system and passenger service standard at different river ports, terminals and launch ghats are not satisfactory. Due to these reasons, passengers on the waterways have started to decrease, the statement said.
Citizens complain that several mega projects have been undertaken by the direction of the Prime Minister to dig the big rivers to restore the disappeared waterways. But in most cases the desired success has not been achieved.
According to the statement, issued on October 2, 2018, the meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved a project of 'Navigability Development and Restoration of the Old Brahmaputra, Dharla, Tulai and Punarbhaba Rivers' at a cost of Tk 4,371 crore.
Although the work of the project started on schedule, no progress has been made as expected even after almost four years.
The civic group also complained that regular dredging (removal of sediment) in navigable preservation of waterways lacks transparency and accountability.
They said that due to the navigability crisis, the movement of large ships carrying passengers and goods is being disrupted on important waterways including Dhaka-Barisal. As a result, many launch and cargo ship owners are thinking of shutting down their business due to anger and frustration.
In the statement, 21 citizens have strongly demanded that information on river dredging and silt removal should be regularly published in the media, along with increasing the quality of services to solve the existing crisis.


