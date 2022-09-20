Video
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022
Home Back Page

Samrat's bail extended till Oct 20

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Monday extended bail of expelled Juba League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat until October 20 in a case filed for laundering money.
Judge Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of the Special Judge's Court-6 passed the order after Samrat's lawyer submitted a prayer to extend his bail. The same court on August 22, granted interim bail to Samrat till Monday.
Samrat was present at the court during his bail extension hearing. Monday was fixed for the charge framing hearing of the case.  Later, the court accepted the petition and extended Samrat's bail.
And the court fixed new date for charge framing hearing. The ACC lodged a complaint against Samrat on November 12 in 2019, for acquiring assets worth Tk 2.94 crore beyond his known sources of income.


