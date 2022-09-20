Video
Cocaine Import In Ctg Port

Two witnesses testify in court

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

CHITTAGONG, Sept 19: The Chattogram Court testified two witnesses of the sensational cocaine seizure case in Chattogram Port on Monday.
Those were testified in the court of Chattogram Fourth Additional Metropolitan Session Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiya. The next date for recording testimony has been fixed on October 26.
Two witnesses were, Mukitul Hasan Deputy Commissioner of National Board of Revenue (NBR), Rajib Chowdhury, Assistant Terminal Manager of Chattogram Port Authority (CPA).
The total numbers of witnesses in the case is 28.  Seven of them had already been testified.
The arrested accused are, Khanjahan Ali enterprise's manager Golam Mostafa Sohel, Clearing & Forwarding (C&F) agent Mohammad Saiful Islam, one Mohammad Mehedi Alam , Cosco Bangladesh Shipping Lines limited manager AK Azad, Commercial executives of Mondol Group in Dhaka Atiqur Rahman and official of another company Mostafa Kamal.
Nur Muhammad, Chairman of Khan Jahan Ali Group had been arrested on January 15 by the RAB-7. Then he was sent to jail.
The Detective Branch of CMP was informed that cocaine was imported in Chittagong Port, in name of sunflower oil on June 6 in 2016.


