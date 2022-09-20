Video
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Home Back Page

PM reiterates to work with global community to ensure child rights

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

Describing the children as the future assets, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her pledge on Monday to work with the global community to establish rights of the children alongside ensuring their protection in Bangladesh.
''I   would   like   to   reiterate   my   government's   strong commitment   to   working   with   national   and   international   development partners and the UN agencies to establish the rights and protection of every child in our country,'' she said.
The Premier, who is now on an official tour to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA, said this in a video message broadcast in a National Symposium on "Child Protection for Every Child: Best practices in Child Protection of Bangladesh."
The European   Union   and   UNICEF organized the National Symposium at a city hotel.
PM's only daughter and Chairperson of the Bangladesh National Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders Saima Wazed presented the keynote paper at the function.   
Sheikh Hasina said that the present government with the help of UNICEF and other development partners   has   taken   various   programs   to   build   these   children   as   worthy citizens.
Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had undertaken some unique initiatives for the overall development of the children during the short tenure of his government, she said.
''Bangladesh was among the first few countries to ratify and sign the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child-UNCRC. We took several initiatives,   including enactment   of the Children   Act,   2013   with   the   aim   of bringing the country in line with provisions of UNCRC,'' she said.    -BSS.


PM reiterates to work with global community to ensure child rights


