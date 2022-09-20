Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 3:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

CU under indefinite blockade again

Aggrieved BCL men demand inclusion in committees

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM  Sept 19: The aggrieved students of Chattogram University (CU) unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League renewed their protest on the campus staging blockade and locking the university main gate on Monday.
The aggrieved activists who were kept out of the newly-formed CU unit once again launched protests on the campus, putting classes and examinations in jeopardy within one and a half month of their inclusion in the committee.
According to CU sources, the students blocked the main entrance to the university around 6:00am on Monday. The university's shuttle train service had also been suspended due to the blockade.
Sources said the agitators belong to five BCL sub-groups-VX, Banglar Mukh, Red Signal, Ulka, Epitaph and Concord-that are known as loyalists of AJM Nasir Uddin, general secretary of Chattogram city Awami League.
It may be mentioned that two units namely Chattogram North and CU units of Bangladesh Chhatra league have been constituted with controversial leaders that caused discontentment among all the BCL activists of Chattogram.
The protest movement of a section of BCL CU unit started on August 1 over the announcement of the 425-member committee by the ruling party's student affiliate.
The BCL factions had also protested over the same issue by blocking the university's main gate on September 11.
The protests had crippled Chattogram University as the authorities suspended shuttle services amid security concerns and also suspended classes and examinations.
Many controversial people have been named in the full committee, while qualified persons were overlooked. The aim of the demonstration is to press home the demand for the inclusion of qualified people. The blockade will continue indefinitely unless the protesters are assured of a solution.
The protesters alleged that many devoted leaders and activists of the Chhatra League were denied posts in this committee. They further alleged that 'non-students, drug addicts and BNP-Jamaat sympathisers have been included in the committee.
Meanwhile, a giant committee of BCL CU unit has been announced with 425 members including 119 as Vice Presidents. As per BCL constitution, a committee should be formed with maximum 151 with 21 VP for one year tenure on July 31 last.
The constitution of the organisation has been totally defied in CU and South District unit. Both the committees include non-students, drug addicts, married persons and accused of several cases.
The formation of those committees has created dissatisfaction among the students as well as the devoted BCL activists.
Meanwhile, on July 14 in 2019, Rezaul was appointed president of the unit and Iqbal Hossain as general secretary. They were tasked with forming a fully-fledged committee within a month of their appointment, but that did not materialise. Instead, it took three years for a new committee to be constituted.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Orders on two complaints of Babul now on Sept 25
Bail to old woman beaters unjust: HC
School students cross a bamboo bridge to go to school at Khokshabari
River dredging accountability, increase of service standard demanded
Samrat's bail extended till Oct 20
Two witnesses testify in court
The agitating Bangladesh Chhatra League activists of Chattogram University
PM reiterates to work with global community to ensure child rights


Latest News
Pakistani PM invites Hasina to visit Islamabad
Dhara Multipurpose Co-Operative Society president gets 12 years jail
Bangladesh-Myanmar border tension: ASEAN envoys to relay Bangladesh's concerns
2 BMDA staff sent to jail for beating journos
Comedian Rony, constable Zillur to recover soon: IGP
Heavy rains, upstream water flood 4 villages in Feni
Indefinite bus strike underway on Barguna-Dhaka route
DSEX crosses 6600-mark again
Queen's coffin lowered into Royal Vault at Windsor
Iran denies Mahsa Amini, woman who died in custody, was beaten
Most Read News
Covid-19 and climate change aggravated domestic violence against women
Britain, the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen Elizabeth
Typhoon Nanmadol makes landfall in southern Japan
Security guard’s body found inside bank branch in Rangpur
7-year-old girl killed after ‘rape’ in Ctg
Police recover yaba tablets in Netrakona
27 people killed in China quarantine bus crash
2 BCL leaders blamed for giving death threat
Child safety seats in vehicle
Graft case: Samrat's bail period extended
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft