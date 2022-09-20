Video
Tap brings add money and fund transfer facility

Published : Tuesday, 20 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Trust Axiata Pay or tap, is one of the country's leading mobile financial services providers launched inter-banking transaction service with the collaboration with Sonali Bank.
From now on tap service holders can avail the services with the help of Sonali bank's add money option without visiting bank. tap brings this service in order to simplify and bring cost efficiency for the customers for the financial transaction.
Customers can avail the services without any charge by adding Sonali Bank option to the tap apps, says a press release.
To enjoy the service, add money or fund transfer option needs to be accessed. By linking "bank account" option the name of account holder and bank account number to be provided to complete the process,
CEO of tap-Nazmul Hasan has said in this regard, "both time and money would be saved due to the, 'tap' and 'Sonali Bank' collaboration. At the same time, money transfer for customers would be safe and hassle-free."
He also mentioned, tap customers can do add money or fund transfer of maximum amount of Tk 50 thousand and Tk 3 lakh monthly.
tap customers also can add money through Trust Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, Master Card/Visa Card along with Sonali Bank.


